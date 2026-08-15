Ukraine will receive 500 scholarships from UN Tourism to educate Ukrainians — MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, during a meeting with UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwaiis, agreed to expand cooperation in tourism and to secure 500 scholarships for Ukrainians to study at the Organization’s Online Academy, 200 of which are intended for Ukrainian veterans. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports this, UNN writes.

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The parties discussed the further development of cooperation between Ukraine and UN Tourism, the expansion of the Organization’s activities in Ukraine, and the engagement of its capabilities in restoring the tourism sector.

Sybiha emphasized that tourism could become an important component of Ukraine’s reconstruction, contribute to an increase in the number of tourists, create jobs, and promote the development of local communities.

We are grateful to the UN for its practical support in humanitarian response and Ukraine’s development, as well as for strengthening our institutional capacities. At the same time, we must already expand cooperation in areas that will play an important role in the country’s recovery. Tourism is one of them. I am convinced that the experience and expertise of UN Tourism will help Ukraine fully realize its tourism potential and contribute to the development of the sector - the Foreign Minister emphasized.

UN Tourism to provide 500 scholarships to Ukrainians

During the meeting, the parties also focused on educational and professional opportunities for Ukrainians. In particular, UN Tourism decided to provide 500 scholarships to study at the Organization’s Online Academy.

Of this number, 200 scholarships are intended for Ukrainian veterans. Sybiha emphasized that such programs would help veterans gain new knowledge and skills, develop professionally, and return to civilian life.

Ukraine has enormous tourism potential that the world is only beginning to discover. We count on an active role for UN Tourism and are ready to expand cooperation through specific new projects in various regions of Ukraine - Andrii Sybiha concluded.

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