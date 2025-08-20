Ukraine will be covered by clouds: weather forecast for August 20

On Wednesday, August 20, forecasters predict variable cloudiness in Ukraine, but without precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, the day will pass without precipitation. The wind will be predominantly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperature 22-27°, in the south and southeast of the country up to 30°.

In Kyiv region and in the capital, variable cloudiness. No precipitation. The wind will be predominantly south-wwesterly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the region during the day will be 22-27°; in Kyiv, 24-26° is expected during the day.

Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24