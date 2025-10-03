Ukraine U-21 squad announced for Euro 2027 qualification matches against Croatia and Hungary

Unai Melgosa, head coach of the Ukrainian youth national football team, announced the names of the players who will prepare for the upcoming matches in the Euro 2027 qualifiers, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association.

In October, the Ukrainian U-21 team will play matches against Hungary and Croatia (October 10) and (October 14) as part of the Euro 2027 qualification, according to the schedule of the Euro 2027 qualifying tournament. The head coach of the Ukrainian youth national team, Unai Melgosa, announced the names of the players who will prepare for the October matches.

Squad of the Ukrainian youth national team

Goalkeepers

Nazar Domchak ("Karpaty"), Ivan Pakholyuk ("Kolos"), Illia Popovych ("Kisvárda", Hungary).

Defenders:

Vladyslav Zakharchenko, Taras Mykhavko (both – "Dynamo"), Vitaliy Kholod, Bohdan Slyubyk (both – "Rukh"), Mykhailo Protasevych, Serhiy Korniichuk (both – "Veres"), Illia Krupskyi ("Metalist 1925"), Mykola Oharkov ("Oleksandriya").

Midfielders:

Roman Salenko, Artem Slesar, Andriy Matkevych (all – "Zorya"), Anton Hlushchenko, Viktor Tsukanov (both – "Shakhtar"), Oleh Fedor ("Karpaty"), Ivan Losenko ("Kudrivka"), Artem Husol ("Kolos"), Tymur Tuterov ("Sunderland", England), Ivan Varfolomeiev ("Lincoln City", England), Yevheniy Pastukh (LNZ).

Forwards:

Artem Stepanov ("Nürnberg", Germany), Bohdan Popov ("Empoli", Italy).

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team drew 1-1 with Panama in the second match of the group stage of the 2025 World Cup in Chile.

