05:29 AM • 24 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:07 AM • 4274 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
01:12 AM • 3560 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 11981 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 17321 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 17911 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 27495 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 44876 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37569 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 57804 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to be covered by rainy weather: forecasters name regions where wet snow will fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

On November 21, cloudy weather with rains is expected in Ukraine, with rain and wet snow in the far west. Air temperature will range from +2°C to +21°C depending on the region.

Ukraine to be covered by rainy weather: forecasters name regions where wet snow will fall

On Friday, November 21, mostly cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rains in a number of regions. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate precipitation is possible during the day, with rain and wet snow in the far west. Only in the southeast no precipitation is predicted.

In the morning hours, except for the southern regions, fogs will form in places. The wind will be mostly south-easterly, changing to north-westerly in the western regions, with a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Temperature: in the western regions during the day +2…+7°С. In the north and Vinnytsia region during the day +5…+10°С. In other regions during the day +13…+18°С, in Crimea up to +21°С.

In Kyiv and the region - cloudy, moderate rain is expected during the day.

Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

Temperature in the region during the day +5…+10°С. In the capital during the day +6…+8°С.

Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine21.11.25, 05:07 • 4278 views

Vita Zelenetska

