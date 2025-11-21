Ukraine to be covered by rainy weather: forecasters name regions where wet snow will fall
Kyiv • UNN
On November 21, cloudy weather with rains is expected in Ukraine, with rain and wet snow in the far west. Air temperature will range from +2°C to +21°C depending on the region.
On Friday, November 21, mostly cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rains in a number of regions. This is reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.
Details
According to forecasters, moderate precipitation is possible during the day, with rain and wet snow in the far west. Only in the southeast no precipitation is predicted.
In the morning hours, except for the southern regions, fogs will form in places. The wind will be mostly south-easterly, changing to north-westerly in the western regions, with a speed of 7-12 m/s.
Temperature: in the western regions during the day +2…+7°С. In the north and Vinnytsia region during the day +5…+10°С. In other regions during the day +13…+18°С, in Crimea up to +21°С.
In Kyiv and the region - cloudy, moderate rain is expected during the day.
Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.
Temperature in the region during the day +5…+10°С. In the capital during the day +6…+8°С.
