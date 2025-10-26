On the night of Sunday, October 26, 2025, Ukraine switched to winter time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The transition to winter time took place at 4:00 AM: clock hands had to be moved back one hour. Computers, smartphones, and smartwatches will change the time automatically, while old mobile phones and mechanical clocks will have to be adjusted manually.

For reference

Winter time is considered astronomically natural, meaning that this time corresponds to the actual position of the Sun. After the clocks are changed, morning will come earlier, it will get dark earlier, and the daily rhythm of most people will become closer to the biological one.

The first attempts to change clocks appeared in 1908 in Great Britain to save coal. In Ukraine, this principle was introduced in 1981, and since 1996, the current system of transitions has been in effect in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 509 of 1996, which establishes two transitions each year - to summer and winter time, in order to make more rational use of daylight hours at different times of the year.

At the same time, the issue of canceling transitions has been repeatedly discussed in the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, in 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on canceling the transition to "daylight saving time." Therefore, at the end of October, Ukrainians were supposed to move the hands for the last time to "winter time" and then there was no longer supposed to be a transition to "daylight saving time."

After the rejection of blocking resolutions for its signing, the law was still sent for signature to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but has not yet been signed.

Recall

An analysis of data from 168,870 patients refuted previous assumptions about the impact of changing clocks on the frequency of acute myocardial infarctions and treatment outcomes.

