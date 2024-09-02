Ukraine sets a record for the longest online English lesson

Ukraine hosted an online English lesson that lasted 96 hours and 41 seconds. The record-breaking lesson was organized by Lviv-based AP School, a distance English language school. This was reported by the representative of the Book of Records of Ukraine Lana Vetrova, UNN reports.

Details

The online lesson started on August 28 and ended on September 1. It was attended by 13 teachers and 35,000 participants who had the opportunity to go from A0 to C1 in English in an interesting, integrative way.

“I'm sure that it won't be long before someone manages to break this record. But the main thing is that this online lesson provided very high-quality knowledge. Even at night and during air raids, we were watching to see if this marathon would be interrupted, but no - the teachers worked at full capacity,” said Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

The recording took place in a mirrored studio and was broadcast simultaneously on various platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitch.

During the lesson, the teachers gave advice on how to learn a foreign language easily and shared free resources to improve their knowledge.

According to AP School director Mykola Parig, the record was set with two goals in mind: first, to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the broadcast, a charity jar was opened, with a goal of UAH 3 million, and the fundraising is ongoing.

“The second important goal is to emphasize that people should not give up in this difficult time, but develop. Learning English gives new opportunities: to cooperate with foreign companies, communicate with partners, open businesses around the world to attract funds to Ukraine,” said Mykola Parig.

