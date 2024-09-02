Ukraine sets a record for the longest online English lesson

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129324 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221479 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165350 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160283 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198007 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 99625 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109399 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106288 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 88704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 78586 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221475 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198006 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224319 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50109 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 78586 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153778 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157676 views
Ukraine sets a record for the longest online English lesson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20212 views

Lviv AP School held a 96-hour online English lesson, setting a national record. The marathon was attended by 13 teachers and 35,000 participants, and raised funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine hosted an online English lesson that lasted 96 hours and 41 seconds. The record-breaking lesson was organized by Lviv-based AP School, a distance English language school. This was reported by the representative of the Book of Records of Ukraine Lana Vetrova,  UNN reports.

Details

The online lesson started on August 28 and ended on September 1. It was attended by 13 teachers and 35,000 participants who had the opportunity to go from A0 to C1 in English in an interesting, integrative way.

“I'm sure that it won't be long before someone manages to break this record. But the main thing is that this online lesson provided very high-quality knowledge. Even at night and during air raids, we were watching to see if this marathon would be interrupted, but no - the teachers worked at full capacity,” said Lana Vetrova, head of the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

The recording took place in a mirrored studio and was broadcast simultaneously on various platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitch.

During the lesson, the teachers gave advice on how to learn a foreign language easily and shared free resources to improve their knowledge.

According to AP School director Mykola Parig, the record was set with two goals in mind: first, to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the broadcast, a charity jar was opened, with a goal of UAH 3 million, and the fundraising is ongoing.

“The second important goal is to emphasize that people should not give up in this difficult time, but develop. Learning English gives new opportunities: to cooperate with foreign companies, communicate with partners, open businesses around the world to attract funds to Ukraine,” said Mykola Parig.

New temperature record set in Kyiv on August 2627.08.24, 13:40 • 24694 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEvents

