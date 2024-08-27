New temperature record set in Kyiv on August 26

On August 26, the average daily air temperature in the capital reached 26.4℃, breaking the record for this day in 1903. This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, reports UNN.

According to the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on August 26, the average daily air temperature in the capital reached 26.4℃, which is 0.6℃ higher than the previous record for this day in 1903 - the message says.

As noted, the climate norm was exceeded by 7.6℃.

Heat up to 34° and thunderstorms in some places: weather forecast for today