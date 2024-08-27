New temperature record set in Kyiv on August 26
Kyiv • UNN
On August 26, the average daily temperature in Kyiv reached 26.4℃, breaking the record set in 1903. This is 7.6℃ above the climate norm.
On August 26, the average daily air temperature in the capital reached 26.4℃, breaking the record for this day in 1903. This was reported by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, reports UNN.
According to the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, on August 26, the average daily air temperature in the capital reached 26.4℃, which is 0.6℃ higher than the previous record for this day in 1903
As noted, the climate norm was exceeded by 7.6℃.
