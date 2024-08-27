Heat up to 34° and thunderstorms in some places: weather forecast for today

Dry and hot weather is expected across most of Ukraine today. In the southern part, in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will reach 29-34°C during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on August 27, in the southern part, in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, there will be short-term rain and thunderstorms; in the rest of the country, there will be no precipitation.

The wind is northeast, east, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures are 15-20° at night, up to 23° in the south of the country; 29-34° during the day, 20-25° in the highlands of the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 15-20°, during the day 29-34°; in Kyiv at night 18-20°, during the day 31-33°.