Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Ukraine seeks to continue duty-free trade with the EU and facilitate the transit of agricultural products through Poland: Solsky talks with European colleagues

Ukraine seeks to continue duty-free trade with the EU and facilitate the transit of agricultural products through Poland: Solsky talks with European colleagues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29116 views

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky met with his European counterparts at the GFFA forum to discuss the extension of the quota-free and duty-free regime for Ukrainian agricultural exports. During the meeting with his Polish counterpart, Mykola Solsky also emphasized the importance of simplifying control procedures for agricultural products transiting through Poland.

At the GFFA forum in Berlin, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky discussed with his European colleagues the extension of the autonomous trade regime and support for the Ukrainian agricultural sector. With his Polish colleague, he discussed the simplification of control procedures for agricultural products during transit through Poland. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, UNN writes.

Details

"The main purpose of the conversations was to convey Ukraine's position on the need to extend the quota-free and duty-free regime for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. In particular, the Minister of Agrarian Policy emphasized this issue during a meeting with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski," the Ministry said. 

The continuation of duty-free and quota-free trade was reportedly also discussed at meetings between Mykola Solsky and German Minister of Food and Agriculture Jem Ozdemir, French Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Marc Fenot, and Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Pete Adema. "The European ministers noted that they support the continuation of the duty-free and quota-free trade regime for Ukraine," the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said.

During bilateral meetings with his European counterparts, Mykola Solsky also discussed a number of issues related to cooperation between the agricultural sectors of the countries.

"At a meeting with Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Czeslaw Siekerski, Mykola Solsky emphasized the importance of finding solutions that will satisfy both sides. The ministers also discussed exports of Ukrainian agricultural goods to Poland and simplification of control procedures for agricultural products in transit through Poland," the ministry said.

As indicated, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine also met with the relevant ministers of the Baltic States. At each of the meetings, they discussed how to improve the efficiency of Ukrainian agricultural exports and extend the free trade regime with the EU.

The issue of agricultural exports across Western borders and the continuation of the autonomous trade regime with the EU was discussed with the Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Bulgaria, Kirill Vatiev. Solsky also held bilateral meetings with the ministers of agriculture of the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Montenegro, and Moldova.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy

Contact us about advertising