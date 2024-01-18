ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Ukraine began to export less agricultural products due to problems in the Red Sea - Solsky

Ukraine began to export less agricultural products due to problems in the Red Sea - Solsky

Kyiv

 • 29844 views

The crisis in the Red Sea caused a drop in Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Problems in the Red Sea caused a decline in January exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. Also, exports of agricultural products decreased due to the New Year holidays. Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"There are problems in the Red Sea. Some of our exports have been going and are going through the Red Sea to Asia, China and other countries and to East Africa. The movement of ships has slowed down a lot there, and this has had an impact," Solsky said.

He noted that 20% fewer ships started leaving ports. According to him, exports of agricultural products also declined in January due to the New Year holidays.

However, he emphasized that despite this, over the past week Ukraine has begun to increase its agricultural exports.

Recall

The threat of attacks on civilian ships by the Iranian-backed Houthi movement has led major trading companies to change the routes of their vessels, temporarily abandoning the routes through the Suez Strait.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy

