Ukraine began to export less agricultural products due to problems in the Red Sea - Solsky

Problems in the Red Sea caused a decline in January exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. Also, exports of agricultural products decreased due to the New Year holidays. Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"There are problems in the Red Sea. Some of our exports have been going and are going through the Red Sea to Asia, China and other countries and to East Africa. The movement of ships has slowed down a lot there, and this has had an impact," Solsky said.

He noted that 20% fewer ships started leaving ports. According to him, exports of agricultural products also declined in January due to the New Year holidays.

However, he emphasized that despite this, over the past week Ukraine has begun to increase its agricultural exports.

Recall

The threat of attacks on civilian ships by the Iranian-backed Houthi movement has led major trading companies to change the routes of their vessels, temporarily abandoning the routes through the Suez Strait.