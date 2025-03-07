Ukraine seeks alternatives after the suspension of intelligence data from the USA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not publicly comment on the cessation of the transfer of intelligence data from the USA to Ukraine, but Ukraine is working with the European side to increase their military support. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
"As for various security elements, including intelligence data... we never comment on such matters publicly because they are sensitive security issues that are not customary to comment on publicly. I can say that we have indeed been working with the European side for several weeks to increase their military support and, again, self-sufficiency, that is, wherever we can rely on European military assistance... we will rely on it everywhere regardless of any other decisions," Tikhiy said.
Recall
The USA has gone for a freeze on providing intelligence data to Ukraine following the Trump administration's decision to suspend military aid. Three officials confirmed the freezing of intelligence channels between Washington and Kyiv.
Washington has prohibited Great Britain from sharing US military intelligence data with Ukraine.
The aerospace company Maxar Technologies disconnected access to its satellite images for Ukraine.