Ukraine returned two teenagers from temporarily occupied Crimea

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 7668 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 14682 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 25162 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 28084 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 34659 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 49695 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44567 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38623 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32979 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 53015 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
87%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 12527 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 12055 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 19152 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 14127 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 12187 views
Publications
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 6930 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 8628 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 12208 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 14146 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 19174 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Ruslan Kravchenko
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 1782 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 2994 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 24566 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 21787 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 52371 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine returned two teenagers from temporarily occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Two girls, aged 13 and 16, returned from occupied Crimea thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Their family prepared for three months to leave, and the older girl wants to study at a Ukrainian university.

Ukraine returned two teenagers from temporarily occupied Crimea

As part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the "Ukrainian Child Rights Network" team, two girls, aged 13 and 16, were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Bring Kids Back UA Facebook page.

Details

The teenagers' family lived under occupation for almost 12 years, hoping for the liberation of their native Crimea, but eventually decided to leave for the safety and future of their children.

Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding Crimea26.02.26, 12:53 • 12359 views

Preparation for the family's departure lasted three months due to the need to develop a safe route and overcome numerous technical difficulties. A special motivation for leaving was the desire of the elder daughter to obtain higher education specifically at a Ukrainian university, which was impossible under occupation. Now, after a successful return, the girl will be able to realize her educational goals in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Family support and further reintegration

Currently, the girls and their mother are under the supervision of social workers and psychologists who provide all necessary assistance for adapting to new living conditions. The family receives full support for rapid reintegration into society and preparation of the girls for the educational process.

Ukraine has already managed to return 2,000 children from Russia's control, but there is still a long way to go - Zelenskyy17.02.26, 18:15 • 3283 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Social network
War in Ukraine
charity
Crimea
Ukraine