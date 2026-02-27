Ukraine returned two teenagers from temporarily occupied Crimea

As part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA and with the assistance of the "Ukrainian Child Rights Network" team, two girls, aged 13 and 16, were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Bring Kids Back UA Facebook page.

Details

The teenagers' family lived under occupation for almost 12 years, hoping for the liberation of their native Crimea, but eventually decided to leave for the safety and future of their children.

Preparation for the family's departure lasted three months due to the need to develop a safe route and overcome numerous technical difficulties. A special motivation for leaving was the desire of the elder daughter to obtain higher education specifically at a Ukrainian university, which was impossible under occupation. Now, after a successful return, the girl will be able to realize her educational goals in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Family support and further reintegration

Currently, the girls and their mother are under the supervision of social workers and psychologists who provide all necessary assistance for adapting to new living conditions. The family receives full support for rapid reintegration into society and preparation of the girls for the educational process.

