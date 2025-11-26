Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupation 26 November 2025

$42.400.03
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry building
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
November 26, 08:27 AM
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
November 26, 08:59 AM
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff
November 26, 10:28 AM
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipes
November 26, 12:02 PM
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter
01:53 PM
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them
04:04 PM
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility
03:49 PM
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
02:17 PM
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winter
01:53 PM
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
01:23 PM
Financial Times

Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupation 26 November 2025

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine successfully returned three children from Russian occupation, including two boys and one girl. The children were under pressure from the occupation authorities and propaganda, but now they are safe in the controlled territory.

Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupation

Three more children have been rescued from Russian occupation and brought to the controlled territory of Ukraine. These include two boys and one girl. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, three more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories.

- Yermak reported.

According to him, a 17-year-old boy was evacuated earlier, but his 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, along with their parents, remained under occupation. Russian military personnel threatened the family, interrogated the parents, and forced the children to attend a Russian school with propaganda. But now they are finally safe in the controlled territory of Ukraine.

A 16-year-old boy lived for almost four years under constant surveillance by occupation services, who came to his home and threatened the family for refusing to attend a Russian school. Eventually, Ukrainian partners helped the boy leave, and today he is reunited with his relatives.

Recall

Ukraine returned another young person from Russian occupation as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine