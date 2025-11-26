Ukraine returned three more children from Russian occupation 26 November 2025

Three more children have been rescued from Russian occupation and brought to the controlled territory of Ukraine. These include two boys and one girl. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Within the framework of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, three more Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. - Yermak reported.

According to him, a 17-year-old boy was evacuated earlier, but his 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, along with their parents, remained under occupation. Russian military personnel threatened the family, interrogated the parents, and forced the children to attend a Russian school with propaganda. But now they are finally safe in the controlled territory of Ukraine.

A 16-year-old boy lived for almost four years under constant surveillance by occupation services, who came to his home and threatened the family for refusing to attend a Russian school. Eventually, Ukrainian partners helped the boy leave, and today he is reunited with his relatives.

Recall

Ukraine returned another young person from Russian occupation as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.