Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18553 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35157 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35447 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42330 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56999 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89107 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56329 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62628 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50977 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53828 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 2876 views

Ukraine received €1 billion from the EU under the ERA program, which is financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets. The funds will be used to cover critical budget expenditures.

Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine has received another EUR 1 billion from the EU under the ERA program, which is financed by revenues from immobilized Russian assets. The funds will be used to cover critical budget expenditures. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Ukraine has received EUR 1 billion from the EU under the ERA program. These funds are secured by revenues from the immobilized assets of the Central Bank of Russia. We will direct these funds to cover critical budget expenditures and strengthen our state,"

- Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that this tranche is "part of a fair and consistent approach: the aggressor must pay for the destruction he has brought to our land."

And expressed gratitude to the EU and G7 partners for the effective mechanism.

"We look forward to the next step - full confiscation of assets and strengthening of sanctions in response to Russia's atrocities," Shmyhal stressed.

Addition

In April, $4.86 billion was received in the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU - from the EU under the Ukraine Facility instrument and the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. In addition, Ukraine received $992 million under the agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom under the ERA.

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 10%: funds from partners and lower currency sales helped07.05.25, 15:23 • 5366 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Ukraine
