Ukraine received another €1 billion from the EU from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine has received EUR 1 billion from the EU under the ERA program. These funds are secured by revenues from the immobilized assets of the Central Bank of Russia. We will direct these funds to cover critical budget expenditures and strengthen our state," - Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that this tranche is "part of a fair and consistent approach: the aggressor must pay for the destruction he has brought to our land."

And expressed gratitude to the EU and G7 partners for the effective mechanism.

"We look forward to the next step - full confiscation of assets and strengthening of sanctions in response to Russia's atrocities," Shmyhal stressed.

In April, $4.86 billion was received in the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU - from the EU under the Ukraine Facility instrument and the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. In addition, Ukraine received $992 million under the agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom under the ERA.

