Ukraine ranks 7th in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has risen to 7th place in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

After the sixth competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the Ukrainian national team moved up to 7th place in the ranking of participating countries. The Ukrainian Paralympians won 10 medals on this day, which allowed Ukraine to become seventh in the overall medal standings after six days of competition. The Ukrainian team ranks fifth in terms of the number of awards.

On the sixth day of the competition, the Ukrainian national team won 10 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Winners and runners-up of the sixth day:

Swimming:

- Yuriy Shengur (100m backstroke, class S7) - gold;

- Andriy Trusov (100m backstroke, class S7) took silver;

- Daniil Chufarov (200 m, individual medley, class SM11) - bronze medal;

- Igor Nimchenko (100 m butterfly, class S10) - gold.

Athletics:

- Yulia Shulyar (400 meters, T20 class) won silver;

- Oleksandr Yarovyi (shot put, class F20) - bronze medal;

- Natalia Kobzar (400 meters, class T37) won gold;

- Oksana Boturchuk (400 meters, class T12) won silver;

- Maksym Koval (shot put, class F20) won gold.

Fencing:

- Olena Fedota-Isaeva (sabre, category B) - bronze medal.

Currently, the Ukrainian national team has 45 medals and ranks 7th in the medal standings.

The competition will last until September 8.

