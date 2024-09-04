Ukraine ranks 7th in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympics

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134448 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165347 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160281 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146055 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198006 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

March 1, 03:27 AM • 99625 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 109399 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 106288 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 88704 views
08:56 AM • 78586 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221475 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210897 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198006 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 224319 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 211949 views
11:06 AM • 50109 views
08:56 AM • 78586 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 154825 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 153778 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 157676 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14912 views

The Ukrainian national team has risen to 7th place in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. On the sixth day of competition, Ukrainian Paralympians won 10 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Ukraine has risen to 7th place in the medal standings of the 2024 Paralympic Games. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

After the sixth competition day of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the Ukrainian national team moved up to 7th place in the ranking of participating countries. The Ukrainian Paralympians won 10 medals on this day, which allowed Ukraine to become seventh in the overall medal standings after six days of competition. The Ukrainian team ranks fifth in terms of the number of awards.

Image

On the sixth day of the competition, the Ukrainian national team won 10 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze.

Winners and runners-up of the sixth day:

Swimming:

- Yuriy Shengur (100m backstroke, class S7) - gold;

- Andriy Trusov (100m backstroke, class S7) took silver;

- Daniil Chufarov (200 m, individual medley, class SM11) - bronze medal;

- Igor Nimchenko (100 m butterfly, class S10) - gold.

Athletics:

- Yulia Shulyar (400 meters, T20 class) won silver;

- Oleksandr Yarovyi (shot put, class F20) - bronze medal;

- Natalia Kobzar (400 meters, class T37) won gold;

- Oksana Boturchuk (400 meters, class T12) won silver;

- Maksym Koval (shot put, class F20) won gold.

Fencing:

- Olena Fedota-Isaeva (sabre, category B) - bronze medal.

Image

Currently, the Ukrainian national team has 45 medals and ranks 7th in the medal standings.

The competition will last until September 8.

Olena Fedota-Isaeva wins bronze medal in wheelchair fencing at the 2024 Paralympics04.09.24, 00:21 • 14591 view

Julia Kotwicka

SportsOlympics

Contact us about advertising