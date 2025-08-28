Ukraine prepares for a sunny Thursday: what weather is expected on August 28
Kyiv • UNN
On August 28, Ukraine is expected to have light cloudiness without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 23-30 degrees Celsius.
On Thursday, August 28, most of Ukraine is expected to have light cloud cover, but no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in most regions, the daytime air temperature will be from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.
Wind mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. Night temperature 10-15°, in the north-eastern part 7-12°; daytime 23-28°; in the south of the country up to 30°
In Kyiv and the region, light cloud cover is forecast for Thursday. The air temperature will be from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 3125.08.25, 09:07 • 234182 views