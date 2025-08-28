Ukraine prepares for a sunny Thursday: what weather is expected on August 28

On Thursday, August 28, most of Ukraine is expected to have light cloud cover, but no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions, the daytime air temperature will be from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Wind mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. Night temperature 10-15°, in the north-eastern part 7-12°; daytime 23-28°; in the south of the country up to 30° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, light cloud cover is forecast for Thursday. The air temperature will be from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

