Ukraine prepares for a sunny Thursday: what weather is expected on August 28

12:34 AM • 17221 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv: four dead, 20 injured, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 31579 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 20294 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 41960 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 122904 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 77719 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 47562 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63272 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50287 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47660 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 38435 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 76163 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 81033 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 79533 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 113044 views
Ukraine prepares for a sunny Thursday: what weather is expected on August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

On August 28, Ukraine is expected to have light cloudiness without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 23-30 degrees Celsius.

Ukraine prepares for a sunny Thursday: what weather is expected on August 28

On Thursday, August 28, most of Ukraine is expected to have light cloud cover, but no precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in most regions, the daytime air temperature will be from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Wind mostly south-easterly, 5-10 m/s. Night temperature 10-15°, in the north-eastern part 7-12°; daytime 23-28°; in the south of the country up to 30°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, light cloud cover is forecast for Thursday. The air temperature will be from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv