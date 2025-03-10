Ukraine plans to increase the number of drones for the Armed Forces to 4.5 million by 2025
The Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications purchased over 1.5 million drones in 2024. In 2025, it is planned to increase the number of UAVs to 4.5 million units.
The number of unmanned aerial vehicles supplied to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to grow. According to the results of 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications purchased over 1.5 million drones; a significant increase is planned for 2025.
The capabilities of the domestic defense industry in 2025 are approximately 4.5 million FPV drones, noted the Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Hlib Kanyevskyi.
In 2023, the Ministry of Defense purchased thousands of drones; according to the results of 2024, together with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, we purchased over 1.5 million drones. .. This year the figures will be even larger
Referring to previous figures, he noted that 96% of the amount (referring to 2023 and 2024 - ed.) was paid to Ukrainian manufacturers and suppliers. This had a positive effect on the development of the Ukrainian UAV manufacturing industry, adds the expert.
Ukrainian drones attacked the Novokuybyshevsk NP in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. The plant is one of the largest producers of aviation fuel for military aircraft, including the Su-27 and Tu-22M3.
