Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov said that continuing the war without mobilization is impossible. Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people every month. Budanov said this at the international forum "Ukraine Tomorrow," reports UNN.

Details

Once again, returning to the fact that we are at war, it is impossible without mobilization. Whoever tells whatever fairy tales, it is impossible. I simply want you all to understand: fewer than 30,000 people cannot be mobilized per month, otherwise there will be no one for whom to build the economy, as they say - Budanov said.

He noted that, unfortunately, we will have to endure it and will have to continue doing all this; there is simply no other option.

Believe me, all those who say that mobilization can be abandoned and people replaced with some magical androids—that is all just fairy tales. That will not happen - Budanov added.

We remind you

Russia is working on plans for a new wave of mobilization in 2026–2027. This year, the Russian Federation plans to recruit 300,000 people, and another 300,000 next year.