Ukraine needs €500 million in guarantees for roads - Kuleba

Photo: t.me/OleksiiKuleba

Ukraine needs at least 500 million euros in guarantees to attract funding from international banks for the restoration of road infrastructure and strengthening transport resilience. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

During a meeting in Brussels with the Director-General of the European Commission for Mobility and Transport, Magda Kopczynska, the parties discussed Ukraine's integration into the European transport area and logistics development.

According to the official, the state of road infrastructure is already affecting the effectiveness of key logistics routes, particularly the "Solidarity Lanes."

Ukraine needs at least 500 million euros in guarantees to mobilize EIB and EBRD funding for road infrastructure. The poor state of roads is already limiting the effectiveness of logistics corridors, so it's not just about repairs, but about the resilience of the transport network as part of European security. - he noted.

He also cited estimates of recovery needs: for 2026 alone, $15.25 billion is needed, while in the long term, the transport sector requires over $96 billion in investments.

Due to daily attacks on railways and ports, these needs have increased by another 24.2% - added the minister.

Separately, the parties discussed expanding Ukraine's access to the Connecting Europe Facility program, using SAFE Military Mobility tools for the development of critical transport corridors, as well as developing the infrastructure of the Danube region and extending the freight transport agreement with the EU.

Also, during the visit, the Ukrainian side thanked partners for supporting Ukraine's integration into the European transport system.

I had the opportunity to present a state award to Maja Bakran Marcich – one of Ukraine's key partners in transport integration with the EU. Thank you for your consistent support - concluded the official.

Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba