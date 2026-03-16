Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
05:55 PM • 4190 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
05:43 PM • 10124 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
04:39 PM • 10136 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 12722 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 13414 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21528 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 12125 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 15489 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 26389 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 48952 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0m/s
55%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31211 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24775 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21710 views
Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure03:07 PM • 12245 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9860 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9946 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21528 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21756 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24823 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31258 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 30986 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 41773 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 46082 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 52102 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 45831 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Film

Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 12.6 billion for road maintenance and the development of checkpoints. The main work on international highways is planned to be completed by May.

Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 12.6 billion hryvnias, provided for in the state budget for 2026, for the repair and maintenance of public roads. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are accelerating the pace of current road repairs across the country. The government has approved a decision on the allocation of funds provided for in the state budget for 2026 for the repair and maintenance of public roads. 4.6 billion hryvnias are directly allocated to current road works. In addition, 3 billion hryvnias have been additionally allocated from the state budget's reserve fund for urgent repairs of state roads," Kuleba wrote.

He noted that work is already actively underway in all regions. Since the beginning of 2026, road surfaces have been restored on an area of almost 737,000 m².

"The government's decision will significantly accelerate repairs on the country's main transport routes. First of all, this concerns key logistics routes and state roads with high traffic intensity. We plan to complete current repairs on international highways by May 1, and all major works by June 1, 2026," Kuleba added.

Supplement

According to government resolution No. 335 of March 16, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget for the development of the network and maintenance of public roads in 2026.

According to the document, funds are planned to be raised from the general fund of the state budget, as well as from the special fund, which is formed from the grant funds of the multi-donor trust fund for supporting, restoring, rebuilding, and reforming Ukraine, provided in accordance with the Grant Agreement between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

The main administrator of funds and the responsible executor of the budget program is the Restoration Agency.

The tasks of the main administrator are:

  • organization of new construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads according to the building codes and state standards established for them;
    • ensuring innovative development of the road industry;
      • ensuring the development, construction, repair, equipping, modernization, and maintenance of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic.

        The directions for using budget funds are:

        • current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;
          • performance of research works;
            • functioning of the information and analytical system of the road industry, including the maintenance of relevant budget institutions that ensure its functioning;
              • conducting tenders and preparing contracts for the performance of works on construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads at the expense of international financial organizations, other creditors and investors, co-financing of these works in accordance with relevant contracts, monitoring their implementation and commissioning of roads;
                • implementation of the public investment project “Creating Sustainable Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE)”;
                  • co-financing of projects for the development of checkpoints across the state border under the European Union program “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) and facilities implemented with the involvement of state borrowings.

                    According to the document, from the above amount, it is planned to spend:

                    • 10 billion 820 million 697 thousand hryvnias - for current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;
                      • 29.3 million hryvnias - for current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;
                        • 86 million 414.7 thousand hryvnias - for the functioning of the information and analytical system of the road industry, including the maintenance of relevant budget institutions that ensure its functioning;
                          • 771 million 284.6 thousand hryvnias - for conducting tenders and preparing contracts for the performance of works on construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads at the expense of international financial organizations, other creditors and investors, co-financing of these works in accordance with relevant contracts, monitoring their implementation and commissioning of roads;
                            • 257 million 748 thousand hryvnias - for the implementation of the public investment project “Creating Sustainable Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE)”;
                              • 542 million 303.7 thousand hryvnias - for co-financing projects for the development of checkpoints across the state border under the European Union program “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) and facilities implemented with the involvement of state borrowings in accordance with the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget for the development, construction, restoration, and ensuring sustainable transport links of road infrastructure;
                                • 350 million hryvnias - for the repair and maintenance of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic.

                                  Recall

                                  The Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional 3 billion UAH from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state roads.

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                  EconomyAuto
                                  State budget
                                  Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                                  State Border of Ukraine
                                  European Union
                                  Ukraine