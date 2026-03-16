Government allocated UAH 12 billion for road repairs - Kuleba

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 12.6 billion hryvnias, provided for in the state budget for 2026, for the repair and maintenance of public roads. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are accelerating the pace of current road repairs across the country. The government has approved a decision on the allocation of funds provided for in the state budget for 2026 for the repair and maintenance of public roads. 4.6 billion hryvnias are directly allocated to current road works. In addition, 3 billion hryvnias have been additionally allocated from the state budget's reserve fund for urgent repairs of state roads," Kuleba wrote.

He noted that work is already actively underway in all regions. Since the beginning of 2026, road surfaces have been restored on an area of almost 737,000 m².

"The government's decision will significantly accelerate repairs on the country's main transport routes. First of all, this concerns key logistics routes and state roads with high traffic intensity. We plan to complete current repairs on international highways by May 1, and all major works by June 1, 2026," Kuleba added.

Supplement

According to government resolution No. 335 of March 16, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget for the development of the network and maintenance of public roads in 2026.

According to the document, funds are planned to be raised from the general fund of the state budget, as well as from the special fund, which is formed from the grant funds of the multi-donor trust fund for supporting, restoring, rebuilding, and reforming Ukraine, provided in accordance with the Grant Agreement between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

The main administrator of funds and the responsible executor of the budget program is the Restoration Agency.

The tasks of the main administrator are:

organization of new construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads according to the building codes and state standards established for them;

ensuring innovative development of the road industry;

ensuring the development, construction, repair, equipping, modernization, and maintenance of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic.

The directions for using budget funds are:

current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;

performance of research works;

functioning of the information and analytical system of the road industry, including the maintenance of relevant budget institutions that ensure its functioning;

conducting tenders and preparing contracts for the performance of works on construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads at the expense of international financial organizations, other creditors and investors, co-financing of these works in accordance with relevant contracts, monitoring their implementation and commissioning of roads;

implementation of the public investment project “Creating Sustainable Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE)”;

co-financing of projects for the development of checkpoints across the state border under the European Union program “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) and facilities implemented with the involvement of state borrowings.

According to the document, from the above amount, it is planned to spend:

10 billion 820 million 697 thousand hryvnias - for current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;

29.3 million hryvnias - for current repair and operational maintenance of public roads of national importance;

86 million 414.7 thousand hryvnias - for the functioning of the information and analytical system of the road industry, including the maintenance of relevant budget institutions that ensure its functioning;

771 million 284.6 thousand hryvnias - for conducting tenders and preparing contracts for the performance of works on construction, reconstruction, repair, and maintenance of public roads at the expense of international financial organizations, other creditors and investors, co-financing of these works in accordance with relevant contracts, monitoring their implementation and commissioning of roads;

257 million 748 thousand hryvnias - for the implementation of the public investment project “Creating Sustainable Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments in Ukraine (DRIVE)”;

542 million 303.7 thousand hryvnias - for co-financing projects for the development of checkpoints across the state border under the European Union program “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF) and facilities implemented with the involvement of state borrowings in accordance with the procedure for using funds provided in the state budget for the development, construction, restoration, and ensuring sustainable transport links of road infrastructure;

350 million hryvnias - for the repair and maintenance of checkpoints across the state border for road traffic.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated an additional 3 billion UAH from the state budget's reserve fund for the repair of state roads.