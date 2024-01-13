ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 8228 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine needs attack aircraft like the American A-10 - Syrsky

Ukraine needs attack aircraft like the American A-10 - Syrsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32650 views

Army Commander Syrsky said that Ukraine needs more assault aircraft, such as the US A-10.

Ukraine needs more assault aircraft for its military operations, such as American A-10s to support infantry and aircraft that can fire long-range cruise missiles. This was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

I would talk about A-10s as an option if they are given to us... This is not a new machine, but a reliable one that has proven itself in many wars and has a wide range of weapons to destroy ground targets to help the infantry

- Syrsky said.

Syrsky said that the A-10 will provide crucial support to ground forces as they try to seize the initiative against a well-equipped enemy.

"It is designed to defeat ground targets: tanks, artillery... everything that opposes infantry," noted Syrsky.

Syrsky added that attack helicopters such as the AH-64 Apache and AH-1 Super Cobra, as well as the UH-60 Black Hawk, could also play an important role.

It is noted that the A-10 Thunderbolt is a subsonic attack aircraft manufactured by the United States, which has been in service since the 1970s.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Dutch government has decided to start preparing the first 18 F-16 aircraft for delivery to Ukraine. 

Yuriy Ihnat noted that Western partners are to provide Ukraine with a number of F-16 aircraft . However, before they are used, they will need to be modernized to compete with the Russian air force.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

