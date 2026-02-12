$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukraine may be preparing to cede the Donetsk region, considering a referendum and elections to legitimize a compromise. Zelensky is ready to meet with Putin, but not in Moscow.

Ukraine may be ready to make concessions on Donetsk region - The Atlantic

Ukraine is likely preparing to make concessions to Russia regarding the Donetsk region. However, for this process to be legitimate, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine must hold a referendum, as well as elections insisted upon by Russia, as the aggressor country wants to get rid of the Ukrainian president. The Atlantic writes about this, citing sources and Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Ukraine has almost abandoned its previous insistence that Vladimir Putin and his generals face justice for war crimes, and Zelenskyy has agreed to meet with Putin virtually anywhere except Moscow, without any preconditions.

Sources told the publication: "Ukraine may be ready to accept the most difficult concession of all: giving up control of territory in the eastern Donetsk region."

"To legitimize such a compromise, they considered holding a referendum on a peace plan this spring, allowing Ukrainians to vote on an agreement that includes the loss of territory. They could combine this with presidential elections, hoping to give Zelenskyy a new mandate for the first time since 2019," the publication notes.

As Zelenskyy stated, such an approach would suit him, as it would help increase voter turnout and make it more difficult for Russians to question the results, but he emphasized that it "must be the right deal."

"I don't think we should put a bad deal to a referendum. The idea of holding elections during the war came from the Russians. They want to get rid of me," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is better not to conclude any agreement with Russia at all than to force Ukrainians to accept a bad deal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine