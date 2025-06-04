$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4392 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12778 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16567 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19582 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17448 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19960 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29992 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35562 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36663 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89887 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Ukraine launches international experience exchange to counter gambling addiction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

A large-scale international experience exchange project has started in Ukraine to combat gambling addiction. FAVBET is the general partner, and the state standard for support has already been approved.

Ukraine launches international experience exchange to counter gambling addiction

Ukraine is reaching a new level in shaping the culture of responsible gaming. For the first time, the state, business and the public are joining forces to implement proven European practices for the prevention of gambling addiction — systematically, openly and with a focus on results, reports UNN.

GS "Center for Responsible Gaming" initiated a large-scale project of international exchange of experience. This is a unique program for Ukraine, which provides for working visits of experts to European countries. The participants — representatives of the medical field, regulators and the public sector — will get acquainted with how the EU works with state policies, self-control technologies, rehabilitation programs and institutions that really help players.

The problem has not been approached so massively and consistently. It is not only about the exchange of knowledge, but about the start of fundamental changes: revision of the regulatory framework, launch of educational programs for specialists and harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with European standards.

The general partner of the comprehensive project on the introduction of social services for people at risk of gambling addiction is FAVBET. In 2024, within the framework of the project, the state standard of social support for people with gambling addiction was approved and a specialized center for socio-psychological support "Living Space. Life Space" was opened.

"For the first time, the Ukrainian gambling industry is forming an infrastructure that does not silence the problem, but responds to it with practical solutions. From educational activities and psychological support to regulatory changes — this is a long-term course that creates a sustainable system for preventing gambling addiction in Ukraine", — commented in FAVBET.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
European Union
Ukraine
