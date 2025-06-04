Ukraine launches international experience exchange to counter gambling addiction

Ukraine is reaching a new level in shaping the culture of responsible gaming. For the first time, the state, business and the public are joining forces to implement proven European practices for the prevention of gambling addiction — systematically, openly and with a focus on results, reports UNN.

GS "Center for Responsible Gaming" initiated a large-scale project of international exchange of experience. This is a unique program for Ukraine, which provides for working visits of experts to European countries. The participants — representatives of the medical field, regulators and the public sector — will get acquainted with how the EU works with state policies, self-control technologies, rehabilitation programs and institutions that really help players.

The problem has not been approached so massively and consistently. It is not only about the exchange of knowledge, but about the start of fundamental changes: revision of the regulatory framework, launch of educational programs for specialists and harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with European standards.

The general partner of the comprehensive project on the introduction of social services for people at risk of gambling addiction is FAVBET. In 2024, within the framework of the project, the state standard of social support for people with gambling addiction was approved and a specialized center for socio-psychological support "Living Space. Life Space" was opened.

"For the first time, the Ukrainian gambling industry is forming an infrastructure that does not silence the problem, but responds to it with practical solutions. From educational activities and psychological support to regulatory changes — this is a long-term course that creates a sustainable system for preventing gambling addiction in Ukraine", — commented in FAVBET.