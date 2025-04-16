Ukraine is working with the US to develop mechanisms for monitoring ceasefires

Ukraine is actively working with Americans and foreign partners to develop mechanisms for monitoring ceasefire regimes. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

We regularly provide Americans and other partners with all data on Russia's violation of the energy truce. They receive this information from us and record it. Ukraine and the United States have a common understanding, I think, that a complete ceasefire is needed - Tykhyi said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that monitoring mechanisms are needed.

We are actively working with the Americans and our other colleagues, foreign partners, to develop mechanisms for monitoring ceasefire regimes. Because, of course, there will be constant violations and there must be objective data, an objective opportunity to confirm violations by the Russian side of ceasefire regimes - Tykhyi said.

Addition

Tykhyi reported that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that in 22 days of the so-called "energy truce", the Russian army killed almost 2.5 times more Ukrainians than in the same period before its announcement.

In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russian army killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council