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Ukraine is working on intercepting UAVs in Gulf countries - Umerov reported on the results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2614 views

Rustem Umerov reported on the work of Ukrainian teams in Gulf countries to protect the sky. Specialists are implementing technologies to counter air threats.

Ukraine is working on intercepting UAVs in Gulf countries - Umerov reported on the results
Photo: t.me/umerov_rustem

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the work of Ukrainian teams in the Middle East countries. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov stated that over the past week he visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. During this time, he held meetings with the leadership of these states and relevant structures. Simultaneously, Ukrainian military specialists are working in coordination with the National Security and Defense Council in each of these countries, Umerov added.

The work is focused on two areas. The first is the application of Ukrainian technologies to counter air threats, particularly UAV attacks. The second is consultations with partners on assessing the security situation and preparing practical solutions for sky protection, taking into account Ukrainian experience.

- he stated.

In addition, according to Umerov, interception units have been deployed in the Gulf countries to protect civilian and critical infrastructure. Ukraine is also working to expand coverage zones.

Our teams conducted an expert assessment of critical infrastructure protection and developed concrete solutions. Expert recommendations are also provided to improve the effectiveness of individual air defense systems. Separately, further steps for the development of long-term security cooperation with each of these countries were identified.

- Umerov noted.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the report of NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding his trip to the Middle East, indicating that Ukraine is working with 5 countries to counter "Shaheds".

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
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