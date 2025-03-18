Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces. Also, our state does not recognize the temporarily occupied territories as Russian.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke about the "red lines" in the negotiation process to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. He said this during a meeting with representatives of civil society, writes UNN.
Andriy Yermak said that at the meeting in Jeddah, Ukraine supported the US proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire and proposed as one of the first steps towards peace the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of children.
According to the head of the Presidential Office, professional expert developments are important today, in particular regarding the monitoring of the silence regime.
He also emphasized the "red lines". According to him, the Ukrainian side is not discussing neutral status and reducing the number of the Armed Forces.
Ukraine will never recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian. In addition, the issue of security guarantees, which must be clear and effective, is extremely important
