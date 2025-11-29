$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
02:28 PM • 734 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 4764 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 7064 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 9642 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12155 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 13042 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15028 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25230 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35275 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 35672 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
92%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-offNovember 29, 05:03 AM • 13188 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 19404 views
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 10614 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 6872 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 12517 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 57500 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 44907 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 52809 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51029 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 56763 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32364 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50287 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 69953 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 101808 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116348 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat
Heating

Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

On November 30, Ukraine is expected to have daytime air temperatures of +4 to +9 degrees, with no significant precipitation. Kyiv is forecast to have around +7 degrees with no precipitation.

Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Photo: pixabay

On Sunday, November 30, the daytime air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be +4 to +9 degrees Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

No significant precipitation is expected in most regions, only in the southern part will there be occasional rain tomorrow.

In Kyiv, on Sunday, the maximum air temperature is expected to be around +7 degrees Celsius. Precipitation is unlikely, Didenko said.

The weather now and in the near future is not going to be particularly remarkable - cloudy, damp, foggy, without much rain, with an acceptable air temperature

 - the post says.

Didenko added that such weather, with minor fluctuations, will transition into calendar winter.

Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules28.11.25, 11:53 • 2842 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv