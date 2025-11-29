Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30

Photo: pixabay

On Sunday, November 30, the daytime air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be +4 to +9 degrees Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

No significant precipitation is expected in most regions, only in the southern part will there be occasional rain tomorrow.

In Kyiv, on Sunday, the maximum air temperature is expected to be around +7 degrees Celsius. Precipitation is unlikely, Didenko said.

The weather now and in the near future is not going to be particularly remarkable - cloudy, damp, foggy, without much rain, with an acceptable air temperature - the post says.

Didenko added that such weather, with minor fluctuations, will transition into calendar winter.

Cloudiness and sub-zero temperatures recorded in the Carpathians: tourists were told safety rules