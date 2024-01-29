Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in budget support from donor countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103017 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130322 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131026 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172429 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276911 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177994 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245382 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102657 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93191 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90190 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100397 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44302 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276913 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241857 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10411 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130324 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104111 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104213 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120484 views
Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in budget support from donor countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31007 views

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received about $73.7 billion in direct budget support from donor countries. These funds have allowed the government to ensure sustainable governance and fully fund social and humanitarian expenditures in the face of the Russian invasion.

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received about $73.7 billion in direct budget support from donor countries. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergiy Marchenko, who was quoted by the Ministry, according to UNN.  

Details

On January 25, the Minister of Finance noted during a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Ukraine Benjamin Rohrig that thanks to the budget support of donors since the beginning of the full-scale war, the government was able to ensure stable public administration in Ukraine and to fully finance social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget. 

 In total, as noted, since February 24, 2022, international partners have provided Ukraine with $73.7 billion in direct budget support. 

The parties discussed cooperation between Ukraine and France in the field of finance and recovery, as well as the needs and priority expenditures of the state budget for 2024. 

I am grateful for the assistance provided by the Government of France since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion - this is a significant contribution to the stability of the financial system and economy of Ukraine. Since February 2022, the total amount of budgetary support from France has amounted to about 400 million euros

- Marchenko said. 

Also, in the context of the discussion of the state budget of Ukraine for 2024, the Minister of Finance emphasized that the need for external financing is more than $37 billion.  

Given the significant need for external financing, Ukraine counts on support to finance its priority expenditures, namely social and humanitarian spheres, in a timely manner, as the country finances defense and security entirely through domestic revenues and borrowings. A regular flow of funds from international partners is necessary to maintain the country's macro-financial and economic stability

- Marchenko pointed out. 

For his part, Benjamin Rohrig noted that France stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continues to work on mechanisms to provide it with the necessary assistance, including funding for healthcare programs and the reconstruction of critical infrastructure. 

It was also emphasized that the French government fully supports the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative worth EUR 50 billion for the next 4 years. 

President: US delay in continuing assistance to Ukraine will affect united Europe29.01.24, 09:03 • 30179 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy

