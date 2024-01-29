Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in budget support from donor countries since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion - Ministry of Finance

Since February 2022, Ukraine has received about $73.7 billion in direct budget support from donor countries. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergiy Marchenko, who was quoted by the Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

On January 25, the Minister of Finance noted during a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Ukraine Benjamin Rohrig that thanks to the budget support of donors since the beginning of the full-scale war, the government was able to ensure stable public administration in Ukraine and to fully finance social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget.

In total, as noted, since February 24, 2022, international partners have provided Ukraine with $73.7 billion in direct budget support.

The parties discussed cooperation between Ukraine and France in the field of finance and recovery, as well as the needs and priority expenditures of the state budget for 2024.

I am grateful for the assistance provided by the Government of France since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion - this is a significant contribution to the stability of the financial system and economy of Ukraine. Since February 2022, the total amount of budgetary support from France has amounted to about 400 million euros - Marchenko said.

Also, in the context of the discussion of the state budget of Ukraine for 2024, the Minister of Finance emphasized that the need for external financing is more than $37 billion.

Given the significant need for external financing, Ukraine counts on support to finance its priority expenditures, namely social and humanitarian spheres, in a timely manner, as the country finances defense and security entirely through domestic revenues and borrowings. A regular flow of funds from international partners is necessary to maintain the country's macro-financial and economic stability - Marchenko pointed out.

For his part, Benjamin Rohrig noted that France stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continues to work on mechanisms to provide it with the necessary assistance, including funding for healthcare programs and the reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

It was also emphasized that the French government fully supports the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative worth EUR 50 billion for the next 4 years.

