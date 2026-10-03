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Ukraine has received €50 million from international partners — where the money will go

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The funds from the Council of Europe Development Bank and Italy will be allocated to eRecovery certificates. Approximately 2,200 families will receive new housing.

Ukraine has received €50 million from international partners — where the money will go

Ukraine received €50 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank and Italy. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this on October 3, indicating where the funds would be allocated, UNN writes.

Ukraine has raised €50 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank and the Government of Italy for compensation for destroyed housing

- Koretskyi said on social media.

"We will allocate the funds for housing certificates under the єВідновлення programme. This will make it possible to provide new homes for around 2,200 Ukrainian families who lost their homes due to Russian aggression," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, "this is the first tranche of an additional €100 million under the HOME project, which we agreed on with our partners during URC-2026 in Gdańsk. Previously, under this project, Ukraine had already raised €200 million and financed more than 6,000 housing certificates."

"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement03.10.26, 13:00 • 13037 views

Julia Shramko

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