Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
03:33 PM • 2690 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 10920 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19251 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 14443 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18453 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21319 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21293 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20362 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19124 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17401 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
83%
750mm
Popular news
Increases cancer risk: EU may ban ethanol in antiseptics due to carcinogenic dangerOctober 21, 07:07 AM • 3444 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36086 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 6606 views
Mobilization of the only son of a seriously ill father: a court in Lviv region sentenced the acting head of the TCC11:05 AM • 3814 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15617 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 19251 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 36342 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 37702 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 44757 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 101819 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Budapest
Hungary
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 15827 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 34583 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 26030 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 82211 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 76662 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating
Gold

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

President Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness to end the war, where the front line could become the beginning of diplomacy. Russia, on the contrary, avoids diplomacy, especially after the issue of long-range capabilities for Ukraine.

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, and the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy. Instead, Russia is once again doing everything to avoid diplomacy. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

... we are clearly on the same page with our partners regarding diplomacy, I am grateful to everyone for their support, for their principled position – to all countries, to all leaders. Ukraine, once again, expressed its readiness to end the war. We met with the President of the United States of America, and we agreed that this is how we would try to organize a dialogue – on the current line. This was President Trump's signal to his team. It was also public 

- Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, the front line can be the beginning of diplomacy.

Instead, Russia is once again doing everything to avoid diplomacy. And as soon as the issue of long-range capabilities for us – for Ukraine – became a little further away, Russia almost automatically became less interested in diplomacy. This is a signal that this very issue – the issue of long-range capabilities – provides, perhaps, an indispensable key to peace 

- Zelenskyy added.

Let's add

In addition, the Head of State added that preparations for meetings with European partners have now been finalized – important events later in the week.

... there will be a good and in many ways completely new agreement on our defense capabilities. An agreement that we will implement virtually as part of security guarantees for our state, for all our people in the long term. It is too early to name the details now – everything will be revealed during the week 

- the Head of State summarized.

Strengthening aviation, meetings with allies, and the Staff: Zelenskyy outlined priorities for the near future21.10.25, 17:08 • 1644 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine