Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has expressed its readiness to end the war, and the front line could be the beginning of diplomacy. Instead, Russia is once again doing everything to avoid diplomacy. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

... we are clearly on the same page with our partners regarding diplomacy, I am grateful to everyone for their support, for their principled position – to all countries, to all leaders. Ukraine, once again, expressed its readiness to end the war. We met with the President of the United States of America, and we agreed that this is how we would try to organize a dialogue – on the current line. This was President Trump's signal to his team. It was also public - Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, the front line can be the beginning of diplomacy.

Instead, Russia is once again doing everything to avoid diplomacy. And as soon as the issue of long-range capabilities for us – for Ukraine – became a little further away, Russia almost automatically became less interested in diplomacy. This is a signal that this very issue – the issue of long-range capabilities – provides, perhaps, an indispensable key to peace - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the Head of State added that preparations for meetings with European partners have now been finalized – important events later in the week.

... there will be a good and in many ways completely new agreement on our defense capabilities. An agreement that we will implement virtually as part of security guarantees for our state, for all our people in the long term. It is too early to name the details now – everything will be revealed during the week - the Head of State summarized.

