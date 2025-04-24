Ukraine failed to reach a debt restructuring agreement for $2.6 billion - FT

Ukraine said on Thursday that it had failed to reach an agreement with holders of $2.6 billion of its debt, undermining its hopes of restructuring before a payment deadline next month, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The country's finance ministry reportedly said it would "consider all available options" after negotiations in Washington this week with holders of so-called GDP warrants failed.

The IMF said last month that "if not dealt with," these warrants "pose a serious risk" to the stability of the ongoing $15.5 billion financial assistance and Kyiv's restructuring of more than $20 billion in bonds last year.

Payments on the warrants are tied to Ukraine's annual economic growth, which could recover sharply if a ceasefire with Russia is reached, the publication notes.

"Kyiv will have to decide whether to default on a payment of about $600 million, which is due at the end of May and depends on the 2023 economic performance, if it cannot reach a restructuring agreement in time," the publication said.

