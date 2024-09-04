Ukraine completes restructuring and reduces its debt by about $9 billion - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134277 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221167 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146012 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105242 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 98699 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109236 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106117 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 87663 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76960 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 210723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211796 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 49349 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 76965 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153693 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157596 views
Actual
Ukraine completes restructuring and reduces its debt by about $9 billion - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine completes restructuring and reduces its debt by about $9 billion - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36990 views

Ukraine has successfully restructured its $20.5 billion debt, reducing it by $9 billion. This will save $11.4 billion over the next three years and $22.8 billion by 2033.

Ukraine has completed the restructuring of $20.5 billion worth of government bonds and government-guaranteed Eurobonds, reducing its debt by about $9 billion, which will save $11.4 billion over the next three years and $22.8 billion by 2033, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine announced the successful completion of the debt restructuring operation and settlement of thirteen series of government Eurobonds and government-guaranteed Eurobonds issued by Ukravtodor," the Finance Ministry said.

"This transaction was carried out to restore debt sustainability, maintain macro-financial stability and increase state budget resources in the context of the ongoing Russian military aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

The restructuring process, as noted, "included the exchange of thirteen series of government Eurobonds and one series of state-guaranteed Eurobonds of Ukravtodor in the amount of approximately USD 20.5 billion (approximately USD 24 billion including capitalized interest) for eight new series of Eurobonds with a nominal value of USD 15.2 billion".

"As a result of this agreement, Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt has been reduced by about USD 9 billion. This means a nominal reduction of 37% from the first day of the deal and a reduction of about 60% in the net present value of the debt (at a discount rate of 14%). This is one of the largest debt write-offs in recent sovereign debt restructurings," the Ministry of Finance said.

Debt payments are reportedly being reduced by 93%, which "will result in savings of USD 11.4 billion over the next three years." In addition, debt service and repayment costs will be reduced by 77% by 2033, which "will save a total of USD 22.8 billion," the ministry added.

I am grateful to our investors and official sector partners for their continued support throughout the debt restructuring process. The successful outcome is a testament to constructive cooperation and shared commitment to Ukraine's long-term macro-financial stability. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Russian aggression, we have taken a decisive step to ensure Ukraine's financial stability. Thus, critical resources will be directed to where they are needed most, namely security and defense. Strengthening the confidence of our creditors and the international financial community remains our priority, even as we face unprecedented challenges

- Yuriy Butsa, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management, commented.

"This agreement is in line with the goals of the IMF debt sustainability program and was approved by the Group of Ukraine's creditors," the Ministry of Finance said.

The restructuring, as noted, was carried out in cooperation with White & Case as legal advisors and Rothschild & Co as financial advisors to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Ukraine's creditors approve $20 billion debt restructuring - Bloomberg28.08.24, 18:37 • 19753 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising