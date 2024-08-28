Ukraine's creditors approve $20 billion debt restructuring - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129448 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134598 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221729 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165478 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160375 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100070 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109536 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106421 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 89521 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79929 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221729 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224430 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212054 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50645 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79929 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154895 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153844 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157742 views
Ukraine's creditors approve $20 billion debt restructuring - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19754 views

Holders of 97% of Ukraine's international bonds have agreed to restructure more than $20 billion in debt. This will allow the country to receive debt relief to finance its defense against Russian aggression.

Ukraine has received support from bondholders in restructuring its external private debt. International investors, who hold more than 97% of the country's international bonds worth more than $20 billion, will exchange their securities for new bonds. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

“Ukraine has received widespread support from bondholders in restructuring its external private debt, enabling the country to obtain much-needed debt relief to finance its defense against Russian aggression. According to a statement on the London Stock Exchange, international investors who hold more than 97% of the country's international bonds worth more than $20 billion will exchange their securities for new bonds...,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that this is a key step in the debt restructuring process after two rounds of negotiations with private bondholders in June and July, which marks a quick resolution of the problem.

“The completion of the Eurobond debt restructuring agreement is a crucial step to ensure the stability of Ukraine's budget, which is necessary to continue financing our defense as well as other important budget items such as healthcare, education and social services,” said Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

It is also noted that the creditors have also approved the restructuring of the guaranteed Eurobonds of Ukravtodor, the state highway operator.

“The bondholders recognized nominal losses of 37% of their shares on 13 bonds, giving up claims for $8.67 billion. The deal pushes back the maturity of the bonds and lowers interest rates, which Ukraine forecasts will save the economy $11.4 billion over the next three years. Consensus was key, as holders of at least two-thirds of the outstanding debt had to agree to the deal for it to be binding on all creditors, with a minimum threshold of 50% for each bond. The participation rate in each series of bonds ranged from 95% to 98.87%, depending on the content,” the publication adds.

The new Ukrainian bonds will start trading after the settlement date of August 30.

Recall

In July , it was reportedthat Ukraine had reached an agreement in principle with some of its private creditors - bondholders - to restructure its international debt of more than $20 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics

