December 10, 09:59 PM • 11313 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 22674 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 23976 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 26005 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 24034 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 22682 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 27800 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21170 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20447 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 32051 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Ukraine extended visa-free regime for UK citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree extending the visa-free regime for citizens of Great Britain until January 30, 2027. This will allow them to enter and transit without visas for up to 90 days within 180 days.

Ukraine extended visa-free regime for UK citizens

Ukraine has extended the visa-free regime for entry and transit for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland until January 30, 2027. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The document states that the visa-free regime will be valid until January 30, 2027, which will allow citizens of Great Britain to enter the territory of Ukraine and make transit trips without the need for a visa.

To extend the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, until January 30, 2027

- states decree No. 28/2020.

It is indicated that this document comes into force on the day of its publication.

Recall

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the death of a British armed forces serviceman in Ukraine, and also noted that the accident occurred far from the front line.

Britain expands sanctions against Russia: Dugin, Zvinchuk propagandists and five organizations added10.12.25, 06:28 • 3954 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine