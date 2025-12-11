Ukraine extended visa-free regime for UK citizens

Ukraine has extended the visa-free regime for entry and transit for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland until January 30, 2027. The relevant decree was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The document states that the visa-free regime will be valid until January 30, 2027, which will allow citizens of Great Britain to enter the territory of Ukraine and make transit trips without the need for a visa.

To extend the visa-free regime for entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, until January 30, 2027 - states decree No. 28/2020.

It is indicated that this document comes into force on the day of its publication.

Recall

