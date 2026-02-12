Ukraine expects new defense contributions from partners following the "Ramstein" meeting - Fedorov

Ukraine is counting on the announcement of new contributions from partners to strengthen its defense, particularly in the areas of air defense, drone provision, and ammunition. This was reported by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to UNN.

According to him, allied support is crucial for the resilience of Ukrainian defense forces and the protection of civilians.

Today, our partners will announce new contributions to Ukraine's defense. This is extremely important for supporting our military - providing drones, ammunition, and air defense systems. - Fedorov stated.

He emphasized that Ukraine appeals to partners not only with a list of needs but also with concrete solutions and developments that can be useful for common security.

We came not only with needs. We came with solutions, experience, data, and a clear plan. We understand what we can give to partners - data and defense solutions. We are ready to contribute to our common security. - the minister noted.

Separately, the head of the Ministry of Defense called on allies to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly in the energy and maritime transport sectors.

Today, we appeal to all partners not only with a request to support Ukraine but also to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia. It is important to restrict the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet" and stop all Russian tankers. Only then will Russia no longer be able to sustain this war. - he emphasized.

Fedorov stressed that the decisions made within the framework of "Ramstein" have a direct impact on Ukraine's security and the prospects for achieving peace.

The decisions made here matter. They determine whether Ukrainian cities will be protected, whether civilians will survive, and whether peace will become closer or further away. - the minister said.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine is forming a new defense model - cheap technological solutions, a rapid innovation cycle, and data-driven management, and is ready to share these solutions with partners.