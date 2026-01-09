Ukraine expects 19-degree frost in some places: forecaster gives prediction

$42.990.27
01:30 PM • 20 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
01:30 PM • 22 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
12:35 PM • 3148 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
11:53 AM • 9636 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
11:31 AM • 11152 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 12915 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11322 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12373 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 13543 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
January 9, 07:26 AM • 21171 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
Popular news
Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damagedJanuary 9, 03:31 AM • 10300 views
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 6016 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 28709 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 21321 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 18609 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 47165 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 74983 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 50295 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:48 PM • 73097 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 99450 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 52912 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 55639 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 77778 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 96367 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 137109 views
Ukraine expects 19-degree frost in some places: forecaster gives prediction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

A significant drop in temperature is expected in Ukraine until January 14, with some areas experiencing up to -19 degrees at night. The frosts will begin in the western regions and spread to the southeastern regions.

Ukraine expects 19-degree frost in some places: forecaster gives prediction

From tomorrow until January 14, frosts in Ukraine will reach -19 degrees at night in some places, Natalia Ptukha, head of the media interaction department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, UNN writes.

Details

According to her, the cyclone that brought rain and ice is already leaving the territory of Ukraine.

Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:48 • 12375 views

Starting tomorrow, the air temperature in Ukraine will decrease. The temperature drop will begin in the western regions and will reach the southeastern regions by the end of the week. In some places, the temperature at night will reach -19 degrees Celsius

- said Ptukha.

Snow, blizzards, and black ice: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on January 909.01.26, 06:59 • 3230 views

Julia Shramko

