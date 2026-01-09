Ukraine expects 19-degree frost in some places: forecaster gives prediction

From tomorrow until January 14, frosts in Ukraine will reach -19 degrees at night in some places, Natalia Ptukha, head of the media interaction department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, UNN writes.

Details

According to her, the cyclone that brought rain and ice is already leaving the territory of Ukraine.

Starting tomorrow, the air temperature in Ukraine will decrease. The temperature drop will begin in the western regions and will reach the southeastern regions by the end of the week. In some places, the temperature at night will reach -19 degrees Celsius - said Ptukha.

