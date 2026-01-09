$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 33099 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 43719 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 35191 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 45072 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 28672 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 19069 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15776 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18793 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14682 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 55124 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Snow, blizzards, and black ice: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on January 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On January 9, cloudy weather with snow is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will drop, and there will be black ice on the roads.

Snow, blizzards, and black ice: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on January 9

On Friday, January 9, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, difficult weather conditions will continue to be caused by an active southern cyclone, in which air masses with different properties will move, so our territory will continue to be divided into three parts with very different weather.

In the western regions, light snow; temperature drop to 10-15° below zero. In the southeast of the country, light precipitation during the day; temperature from 2° below zero to 3° above zero. In the rest of the territory, moderate snow; temperature drop during the day to 4-9° below zero. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast, black ice. Wind mostly western, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine, except for Transcarpathia, the east and southeast, gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzards

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with snow. Air temperature -7°...-5°.

Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities05.01.26, 16:05 • 191970 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine