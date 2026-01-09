Snow, blizzards, and black ice: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on January 9
Kyiv • UNN
On January 9, cloudy weather with snow is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will drop, and there will be black ice on the roads.
On Friday, January 9, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, difficult weather conditions will continue to be caused by an active southern cyclone, in which air masses with different properties will move, so our territory will continue to be divided into three parts with very different weather.
In the western regions, light snow; temperature drop to 10-15° below zero. In the southeast of the country, light precipitation during the day; temperature from 2° below zero to 3° above zero. In the rest of the territory, moderate snow; temperature drop during the day to 4-9° below zero. On the roads of the country, except for the southeast, black ice. Wind mostly western, 7-12 m/s, in Ukraine, except for Transcarpathia, the east and southeast, gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzards
In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with snow. Air temperature -7°...-5°.
