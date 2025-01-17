Ukraine eases electricity tariff for houses with electric heating

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution according to which consumers using electric heating installations will now pay the full tariff only for those volumes of electricity that exceed the limit of 2,000 kWh. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We welcome the government's important decision in the energy sector. For the heating season, the government has ensured that the electricity tariff for households remains unchanged at UAH 4.32 per kWh. It also provided for a preferential tariff of UAH 2.64 for people using electric heating systems. Today, it applies to those who consume up to 2 thousand kWh of electricity per month. However, there are many people who consume more than this limit and are forced to pay the full tariff. Therefore, we are adopting a resolution to differentiate the preferential tariff through the PSO mechanism. Now, consumers will pay the full tariff only for those volumes of electricity that exceed the limit of 2 thousand kWh. The rest of the consumed electricity will be paid at a tariff of UAH 2.64 - Shmyhal said.

He noted that the government has already provided UAH 10.5 billion for individuals and businesses to install energy equipment.

The Minister of Energy announced that there are no plans to increase electricity tariffs for households in the current heating season. The Cabinet of Ministers has set the tariff at UAH 4.32/kWh until May 2025.