Ukraine canceled emergency blackouts after Russian missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo has announced that it has canceled emergency power outages across the country. Earlier, restrictions were imposed due to a missile attack by Russia.
The emergency power outages introduced in connection with the Russian missile attack have already been canceled, Ukrenergo reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Emergency outages have been canceled. No consumption restriction measures are applied in any region
Earlier, Ukrenergo announced the introduction of emergency blackouts in a number of regions due to the Russian missile attack.
