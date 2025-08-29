Ukraine calls for removal of Russian flag from Venice Film Festival

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine condemned the presence of the Russian flag at the Venice Film Festival. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Under this flag, Russian military personnel are committing war crimes right now. Even today, Russia launched a brutal attack on Kyiv and a number of other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 21 people, including 4 children. At the same time, the organizers prefer to turn a blind eye to this and further tarnish the festival's reputation. - the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that while Russia has the freedom to choose how to continue killing civilians in Ukraine, providing it with an international cultural stage is not freedom of art, but hypocrisy, indifference, and support for even greater terror.

"The only thing the Venice Film Festival should do now is to get rid of Russia's presence and the Russian flag," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted.

From August 27 to September 9, Venice will once again become the epicenter of world cinema. This year's festival program impresses with the scale of names and events. Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Cate Blanchett are expected on the red carpet, and among the premieres will be del Toro's new "Frankenstein," Lanthimos's "Bugonia," and Sorrentino's drama "Grace."