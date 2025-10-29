Ukraine approved the creation of a unified register of qualifications: access will be free and open

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the creation of a unified register of qualifications, which will contain systematized information about qualifications, professional standards, qualification centers, accreditation experts, etc., UNN reports.

The creation of a unified register of qualifications has been approved. This is a modern electronic platform that will contain systematized information about qualifications, professional standards, qualification centers, accreditation experts, etc. - said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business

Details

Access to the Register will be free and open. Citizens will be able to find addresses of qualification centers, requirements for professions, and opportunities for professional growth. Employers will be able to use the data for personnel selection, job description formulation, and employee development planning.

Through Diia, it will be possible to register for unemployment status and apply for assistance: Ukraine is launching the "Obriy" ecosystem