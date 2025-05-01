Ukraine and the USA signed an agreement on minerals - media

Ukraine and the USA have signed an agreement on minerals. This was reported by a Bloomberg journalist on the social network X, UNN informs.

Details

In his post, he referred to his own source.

The US and Ukraine have signed an agreement on natural resources: a familiar person - wrote the journalist.

He did not provide other details.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Washington is ready to sign an agreement with Ukraine "this afternoon." According to him, "this is the same agreement that we agreed on over the weekend," and that nothing has been removed.

The night before, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the government of Ukraine has made the decisions necessary to sign an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

