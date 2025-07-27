Ukraine and Slovenia will jointly rebuild frontline regions - Kuleba

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 05:25 PM • 9808 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 23667 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 38126 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 67511 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 174177 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 75518 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 69706 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 113671 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42522 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 56167 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
80%
748mm
Popular news
"Sworn enemies" can accelerate aging – studyJuly 26, 04:59 PM • 7452 views
Pope Leo XIV for the first time received a representative of the Moscow PatriarchateJuly 26, 06:21 PM • 3394 views
Compartment cars with seats: Ukrzaliznytsia announced additional routes on popular directionsJuly 26, 06:59 PM • 5492 views
Not only will they be disconnected, but also drained: Russian sailors and paratroopers will not be able to "normally" celebrate their professional holidaysJuly 26, 07:57 PM • 3432 views
Fought on Ukraine's side: politician from pro-Russian "Alternative for Germany" may be expelled from the party08:42 PM • 2592 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 174177 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 113671 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 161124 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 134504 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 154192 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Georgia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 12707 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 14259 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 14720 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 16250 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 259395 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
Facebook

Ukraine and Slovenia will jointly rebuild frontline regions - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Ukraine and Slovenia have agreed on new projects in the areas of water supply, energy efficiency, and communal infrastructure for frontline regions. Slovenian companies will also participate in housing reconstruction, green energy development, and waste management.

Ukraine and Slovenia will jointly rebuild frontline regions - Kuleba

Ukraine and Slovenia have agreed on new projects in the areas of water supply, energy efficiency, and communal infrastructure for frontline regions. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia Klemen Boštjančič, the focus of the conversation was on developing cooperation in community recovery and support, attracting Slovenian businesses to Ukrainian projects, and strengthening technical interaction between institutions of both states.

Slovenia is a consistent partner of Ukraine. We value both financial assistance and concrete participation in projects – from humanitarian demining to supporting communities and restoring infrastructure. The partner country is already implementing initiatives in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Mykolaiv regions. This includes participation in reconstruction, construction of rehabilitation centers, and other medical facilities

- Kuleba said.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties also agreed on the participation of Slovenian companies in the reconstruction of damaged housing, the development of green energy, and waste management.

"I am grateful to the partner country for its support and reliable shoulder for Ukraine in the most difficult times," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Recall

In March, Slovenia joined the Czech initiative on joint procurement of large-caliber ammunition outside the European Union for Ukraine.

In Slovenia, the parliament put the advisability of increasing defense spending to a referendum04.07.25, 21:57 • 2126 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
European Union
Slovenia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9