Ukraine and Slovenia will jointly rebuild frontline regions - Kuleba

Ukraine and Slovenia have agreed on new projects in the areas of water supply, energy efficiency, and communal infrastructure for frontline regions. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

Details

He noted that during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Slovenia Klemen Boštjančič, the focus of the conversation was on developing cooperation in community recovery and support, attracting Slovenian businesses to Ukrainian projects, and strengthening technical interaction between institutions of both states.

Slovenia is a consistent partner of Ukraine. We value both financial assistance and concrete participation in projects – from humanitarian demining to supporting communities and restoring infrastructure. The partner country is already implementing initiatives in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Mykolaiv regions. This includes participation in reconstruction, construction of rehabilitation centers, and other medical facilities - Kuleba said.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties also agreed on the participation of Slovenian companies in the reconstruction of damaged housing, the development of green energy, and waste management.

"I am grateful to the partner country for its support and reliable shoulder for Ukraine in the most difficult times," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Recall

In March, Slovenia joined the Czech initiative on joint procurement of large-caliber ammunition outside the European Union for Ukraine.

