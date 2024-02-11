Ukraine and Poland to open a new border crossing point in six months

The Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi international automobile checkpoint is planned to be put into operation within the next six months. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports .

In September 2021, together with the then Voivode of Podkarpackie, Ewa Leniart, we laid the foundation stone for the construction. Today, together with the newly appointed head of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Ms. Teresa Kubas-Gul, we inspected the progress of work at the future automobile checkpoint. It is now at the final stage, - the statement said.

The regional administration also noted that they are considering supplementing the checkpoints with additional rail and pedestrian connections.

In addition, they considered the creation of the Lopushanka-Mikhnovets checkpoint, which would improve communication between Poland and Ukraine, relieve other checkpoints, and promote cooperation between people living in border towns and villages and tourism development.

According to preliminary data, on Monday, February 12, Polish farmers may start a partial blockade at the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint in Poland for trucks.