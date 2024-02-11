Ukraine and Poland to open a new border crossing point in six months

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102938 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130193 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130936 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172349 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169936 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177983 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245304 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102570 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92666 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89628 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100311 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43643 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255944 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241785 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9950 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130193 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104070 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104176 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120448 views
Ukraine and Poland to open a new border crossing point in six months

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101157 views

Ukraine and Poland plan to open a new automobile border crossing between Nyzhankovychi and Malkhovychi within six months.

The Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi international automobile checkpoint is planned to be put into operation within the next six months. This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports .

In September 2021, together with the then Voivode of Podkarpackie, Ewa Leniart, we laid the foundation stone for the construction. Today, together with the newly appointed head of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Ms. Teresa Kubas-Gul, we inspected the progress of work at the future automobile checkpoint. It is now at the final stage,

- the statement said.

Details

The regional administration also noted that they are considering supplementing the checkpoints with additional rail and pedestrian connections.

In addition, they considered the creation of the Lopushanka-Mikhnovets checkpoint, which would improve communication between Poland and Ukraine, relieve other checkpoints, and promote cooperation between people living in border towns and villages and tourism development.

Recall

According to preliminary data, on Monday, February 12, Polish farmers may start a partial blockade at the Zosyn-Ustyluh checkpoint in Poland for trucks.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

