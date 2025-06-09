Ukraine and Lithuania will expand cooperation in weapons production: Umerov revealed details

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 17476 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 51866 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 54811 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 52966 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 101401 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 44275 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 40778 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 125848 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 91370 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46617 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

June 9, 12:10 PM • 24198 views

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower

June 9, 03:14 PM • 6672 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 33475 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 13132 views

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM • 10375 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 101401 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 125848 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 145325 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 132100 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240909 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

06:25 PM • 13200 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 33536 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 70068 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 87785 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 91370 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

Ukraine and Lithuania will expand cooperation in weapons production: Umerov revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine and Lithuania will develop joint projects in the fields of air defense, long-range systems, armored vehicles and ammunition production. Lithuania has already joined the financing of Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

Ukraine and Lithuania will expand cooperation in weapons production: Umerov revealed details

Ukraine and Lithuania will develop joint projects in the fields of air defense, long-range systems, armored vehicles and ammunition production. This was announced by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov after a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Lithuania has already joined the financing of Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

We discussed further expansion of cooperation in the field of deep strike. ... The key focus is long-term support for Ukraine and the development of defense industrial partnership

- Umerov said.

He pointed out that during the meeting, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence informed the Lithuanian partners about the security situation.

Russia does not demonstrate readiness for a long-term ceasefire - on the contrary, it continues to escalate. Therefore, it is important to increase sanctions pressure to force the aggressor to a just peace

- stressed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He thanked Lithuania - the government, parliament and the entire nation - for their strong support of Ukraine.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia should include the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as sanctions against companies involved in the export of oil and petroleum products, including the shadow fleet.

It is important that the 18th EU sanctions package includes restrictions against the banking and energy sectors of the Russian Federation: Yermak met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania09.06.25, 22:43 • 834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9