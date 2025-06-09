Ukraine and Lithuania will expand cooperation in weapons production: Umerov revealed details

Ukraine and Lithuania will develop joint projects in the fields of air defense, long-range systems, armored vehicles and ammunition production. This was announced by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov after a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, Lithuania has already joined the financing of Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

We discussed further expansion of cooperation in the field of deep strike. ... The key focus is long-term support for Ukraine and the development of defense industrial partnership - Umerov said.

He pointed out that during the meeting, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence informed the Lithuanian partners about the security situation.

Russia does not demonstrate readiness for a long-term ceasefire - on the contrary, it continues to escalate. Therefore, it is important to increase sanctions pressure to force the aggressor to a just peace - stressed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He thanked Lithuania - the government, parliament and the entire nation - for their strong support of Ukraine.

Recall

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that the 18th package of sanctions against Russia should include the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as sanctions against companies involved in the export of oil and petroleum products, including the shadow fleet.

