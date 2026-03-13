Ukraine and France discussed joint defense production - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and France discussed expanding cooperation in the defense industry, including the implementation of joint projects. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of defense production was one of the key topics of the negotiations.

We paid significant attention to joint defense production. This refers to bilateral projects and programs that have significant potential to strengthen both our states and the whole of Europe. - he said.

The President noted that France is well-informed about the situation at the front and actively supports Ukraine.

Emmanuel is informed about all aspects of the situation at the front. I am grateful for the support and advice. Today, we have identified concrete steps and solutions that can yield strong results. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In particular, according to him, cooperation concerns the development of air defense and combat aviation.

