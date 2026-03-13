Ukraine and France discussed joint defense production - Zelenskyy

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12871 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15077 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33251 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 63712 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59056 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88471 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42816 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27787 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21166 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23969 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 4360 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32133 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28049 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 12657 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 8874 views
Publications
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12871 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28360 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32401 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88471 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 50616 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9226 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28360 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 26927 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26614 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24770 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Ukraine and France discussed joint defense production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Zelenskyy and Macron agreed on the implementation of joint defense projects. Cooperation concerns strengthening air defense, combat aviation, and frontline needs.

Ukraine and France discussed joint defense production - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and France discussed expanding cooperation in the defense industry, including the implementation of joint projects. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of defense production was one of the key topics of the negotiations.

We paid significant attention to joint defense production. This refers to bilateral projects and programs that have significant potential to strengthen both our states and the whole of Europe.

- he said.

The President noted that France is well-informed about the situation at the front and actively supports Ukraine.

Emmanuel is informed about all aspects of the situation at the front. I am grateful for the support and advice. Today, we have identified concrete steps and solutions that can yield strong results.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In particular, according to him, cooperation concerns the development of air defense and combat aviation.

Zelenskyy discussed defense aid, energy, and border crossing points with the Romanian Prime Minister12.03.26, 20:06 • 5070 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine