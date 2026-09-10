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Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Ukraine and Canada agreed to jointly produce drones, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition. The parties are also preparing a Drone Deal and defense supplies.

Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the "Declaration on a 100-Year Partnership," which provides for a long-term partnership in the defense industry to jointly produce unmanned systems, counter-drone and electronic-warfare capabilities, as well as ammunition. The parties are also working on the Drone Deal. This was reported by the Government of Canada, according to UNN

"On September 10, 2026, Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Calgary and signed the "Declaration on a 100-Year Partnership," in which they expressed their intention to elevate relations between their countries to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and confirmed their alignment," the statement said. 

It is noted that, based on the Letter of Intent on joint production signed in Kyiv on August 24, 2025, Canada and Ukraine will establish a long-term partnership in the defense industry to jointly produce unmanned systems, counter-drone and electronic-warfare capabilities, as well as ammunition, supported by scientific research and technology transfers. 

"They will promote predictable procurement of jointly produced equipment and work with partners to establish a Defense, Security and Resilience Bank. Canada and Ukraine will expand trade and investment under a modernized Free Trade Agreement, promote the development of public-private partnerships, and mobilize the capital and risk-mitigation solutions necessary to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. Canada will cooperate with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support macroeconomic stability and mobilize private capital," the Canadian government said. 

It is also noted that both countries will deepen cooperation in the areas of energy security and critical minerals, industry and sustainable forest-resource management, as well as strengthen ties between innovators and researchers in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, space, biotechnology, and digital governance.

Zelenskyy said that, together with Prime Minister Carney, they had discussed opportunities to ensure Ukraine's financial resilience for this year and the next.

"Thank you for your willingness to help find the funding necessary for the needs of the budget and our soldiers. I also spoke about Russia's virtually constant ballistic missile and drone strikes. Mark assured me that Canada is ready to join our European FREYJA anti-ballistic program with its technologies. This is a necessary and timely step. There will also be additional defense supplies. Of course, we also had a substantive discussion of promising bilateral projects in defense and the economy. In particular, our teams are currently working on the Drone Deal. We expect that in the near future we will be able to reach a full-fledged agreement," Zelenskyy said. 

It should be recalled 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Canada had decided on a "very important package of assistance for air defense". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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