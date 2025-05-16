Ukraine accuses Russia of undermining negotiations by demanding they be held without the US and Turkey

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3986 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16818 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29729 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34244 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137672 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162017 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143788 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181915 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152490 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392399 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219944 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212159 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274568 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338465 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392399 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15450 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30718 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68225 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106264 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132118 views
F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Ukraine accuses Russia of undermining negotiations by demanding they be held without the US and Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2608 views

A Ukrainian diplomatic source reported that Russia is demanding bilateral negotiations in Istanbul, which Ukraine believes undermines peace efforts. This raises doubts about Putin's intentions.

Ukraine accuses Russia of undermining negotiations by demanding they be held without the US and Turkey

Russia demands to hold bilateral negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul without the participation of Turkey and the United States - this indicates that Moscow is "undermining peace efforts", a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

"Another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came for a serious conversation, and the Russians are making demands, conditions.

This makes us doubt whether (Russian President Putin) actually sent them to resolve the issue, or only to delay the process," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The only reason the Russians are afraid of the presence of the United States in the room is that they came to delay the process, not to resolve the issue, and want to hide it from the United States."

Recall

The Russian delegation opposed the presence of US representatives at direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. The information was reported by Russian media.

Turkish representatives will leave Ukrainian-Russian peace talks after the greeting16.05.25, 11:55 • 2126 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
