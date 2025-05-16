Russia demands to hold bilateral negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul without the participation of Turkey and the United States - this indicates that Moscow is "undermining peace efforts", a Ukrainian diplomatic source told Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

"Another sign that the Russian side is undermining peace efforts. We came for a serious conversation, and the Russians are making demands, conditions.

This makes us doubt whether (Russian President Putin) actually sent them to resolve the issue, or only to delay the process," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"The only reason the Russians are afraid of the presence of the United States in the room is that they came to delay the process, not to resolve the issue, and want to hide it from the United States."

Recall

The Russian delegation opposed the presence of US representatives at direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. The information was reported by Russian media.

Turkish representatives will leave Ukrainian-Russian peace talks after the greeting