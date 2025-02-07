UK summons Russian ambassador: what is the reason

The British Foreign Office has summoned the Russian ambassador, the British Foreign Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet with a senior British official to revoke the accreditation of the Russian diplomat. This is in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified decision to revoke the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November," a Foreign Office spokesman said.

The statement emphasizes that "the United Kingdom will not tolerate intimidation of our staff in this way, so we are taking action in response.

"Any further actions by Russia will be considered an escalation and will be responded to accordingly," the British Foreign Office said.

Addendum

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of Wilkes Edward Pryor, second secretary of the political department of the British Embassy in Moscow.

