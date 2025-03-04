UK Prime Minister Starmer spoke with Trump about Ukraine last night
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. Starmer's representatives declined to comment on the details of the discussion about U.S. military aid.
The spokesperson for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, said that the British Prime Minister spoke with US President Donald Trump the day before to discuss Ukraine, reports UNN citing Sky News.
Details
According to him, the conversation took place last night.
The spokesperson said that Starmer and Trump are united in their goal of ensuring a reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
However, he declined to comment when asked whether Trump had informed Starmer of his plans to suspend US military aid to Ukraine.
As noted by The Guardian, Starmer's spokesperson refused to say whether the conversation took place before or after Trump announced the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine. He also declined to comment directly on the suspension of support from the US.
Supplement
Earlier, the spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Trump did not consult with allies before making the decision to suspend aid to Ukraine.